London, United Kingdom.- Prince Harry could join the rest of the British royal family before the coronation of his father Carlos III in May, to calm the tension after the publication of his explosive memoirs, the Sunday Times newspaper said on Sunday.

“All the parts will have to be flexible. But it’s possible, it’s fixable,” estimated a source close to the king and Enrique quoted by the Sunday newspaper.

The newspaper mentions the possibility of a meeting between the prince, his father Carlos and his brother Guillermo before the coronation scheduled for May 6.

Enrique’s book, entitled “Spare” (“In the shadow” in Spanish), is having a brilliant success in bookstores. in them, the youngest son of Carlos III and grandson of the late Isabel II spares no criticism, such as your brother William, whom he qualifies as “arch enemy”.

Officially Buckingham Palace He has been silent since the publication of the book.

The source quoted by the Sunday Times maintains that “You have to move on to something else, and it must be resolved between now and April.”

“The king needs the expeditious route before the coronation”, Add that source.

According to another source cited by the newspaper, Enrique and his wife Meghan should be invited to the coronation, so that the family conflict does not suppose a “distraction” that overshadows the ceremony.

We recommend you read:

Harry and Meghan left the royal family in 2020 and live in USA.

According to a recent survey carried out by YouGov, they are even more unpopular than Prince Andrew, brother of Carlos III. separated from the monarchy after being involved in a sex scandal.