Financial Times: UK inflation could reach 13% by the end of the year

The Bank of England raises interest rates by 0.5 percentage points to 1.75 percent amid inflation forecasts. As noted Financial Timesthis is the largest increase in the last 27 years.

According to the forecast, inflation may reach 13 percent by the end of the year due to rising gas prices. In addition, the Bank of England has warned that from the fourth quarter of 2022, the country’s economy will be in recession until 2023. This is the longest recession since the 2008 financial crisis. In this regard, the British predicted the strongest decline in living standards in 60 years.

At the same time, it is noted that inflation should fall to the target two percent by 2024.

Earlier, the candidate for the post of British Prime Minister, former finance minister Rishi Sunak called inflation a key problem for the British economy. “Every inflation forecast over the past year has been wrong. Inflation was consistently higher than people thought and lasted longer. We absolutely cannot and should not take this calmly, ”he said.

Record price increases are observed throughout Europe. Thus, consumer prices in the euro area in July soared by 8.9 percent in annual terms after rising by 8.6 percent in June. In addition, the head of Germany’s largest financial institution Deutsche Bank, Christian Sewing, predicted a sharp jump in inflation in the country.