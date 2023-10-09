Rwanda is a safe country, although less attractive than the United Kingdom. This was stated by Sir James Eadie, head of the notable team of lawyers representing the British Government in the judicial appeal regarding the expulsion and forced transfer of asylum seekers to the Central African State, where their cases would be evaluated.

The case is being reviewed this week in the Supreme Court, over three scheduled days of hearings, four months after the ruling against the conservative Executive of the Court of Appeal of England and Wales, which considered the initiative contrary to the European Convention of Human Rights.

The court is made up of the five most senior judges of the Supreme Court of the United Kingdom, including its president, Lord Robert Reed. Eadie and fellow constitutional expert Lord David Pannick lead the group of eight lawyers defending the Government in its appeal against the previous ruling that Rwanda is not a safe country in matters of immigration and reception of non-African foreigners.

In a majority decision of two judges to one, the appeal court ruled in June that migrants sent by London to Kigali would risk being returned to their countries of origin, leaving them exposed to torture, abuse or degrading treatment.

Sir James highlighted the “detailed commitments” of the migration and economic development agreement signed by both countries in 2002 and the “guarantees” offered by the Government of President Paul Kagame, to ensure the success of the transaction. “The crux of the appeal centers on opinion judgments that the Government has made about the future conduct of Rwanda, a friendly State, a member of the Commonwealth, a signatory to international treaties…”, said Sir James before highlighting the “considerable importance « of the agreement to «deter dangerous journeys» from the coasts of France and Belgium. “There is a serious and pressing need to take effective steps that act as a deterrent,” he alleged.

2025 elections



A contrary resolution from the Supreme Court would destroy the immigration policy of the Conservative Government and Sunak’s battle plan to renew himself as prime minister in an election that must be called before February 2025. In the feverish pre-election campaign, the Labor leader, Keir Starmer has committed to revoking the agreement with Rwanda and allocating the million-dollar cost of the operation to the fight against human traffickers and improving the application processing system in the United Kingdom.

Legal representatives of five immigrants directly impacted by the plan to export the admission processes and management of asylum requests to Africa occupy the other half of the benches in room number one of the historic Westminster headquarters. They are individuals born in Syria, Iran, Sudan and Vietnam, whose identity remains anonymous and who arrived in the United Kingdom on boats from the European Union and, in one case, aboard a truck. Interior declared their cases “inadmissible” and ordered their transfer to Rwanda in an air operation that the European Court of Human Rights provisionally stopped in June 2022.

The refugee group also has the additional support of lawyers from the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, who intervenes in the case based on their extensive knowledge of the situation in Kigali. They allege a dark history of mistreatment and immediate expulsions of immigrants from countries far from their borders, in addition to structural failures in the immigration system that would not be suitable to accommodate foreigners rejected by London.

Eadie recognized the errors in the Rwandan administration as a reality of the past, something “peripheral.” “This is a new context with a new set of detailed arrangements,” he said, insisting on the potential effectiveness of the control and oversight measures agreed by the then Boris Johnson government and Kagame’s team. The lawyer highlighted the “powerful financial incentive”, in addition to other practical and reputational issues at an international level, that will lead Rwanda to comply with and respect the immigration agreement.

London has advanced the Rwandan Government 20 million pounds (about 23 million euros at current exchange rates) to finance preparations to receive the first batch of refugees, which it hoped to send last year. The initiative also has an initial contribution of 120 million pounds for the economic development of the African country. The cost to the taxpayer of each asylum seeker deported to Kigali is estimated at around £169,000 compared to £106,000 the processing and maintenance of the same individual reportedly costs in the UK.

The appeal hearings continue in the Supreme Court until Wednesday and the five judges could issue a ruling in the next four or six weeks. A government victory would perhaps activate individual appeals by those affected before the Strasbourg Court so that, if refugee flights are finally chartered, they would not take off until 2024.