British police have expanded the investigation of the case of nurse Lucy Letby,condemned for killing seven babies, to include the homicide hospital staff due to serious negligence. “This focuses on high -level leadership and its decision making to determine if there has been some type of crime in relation to the response to growing levels of deaths,” the authorities explained on Thursday.

As the investigations have continued, the scope of the investigation has also expanded to include homicide due to severe negligence. «It is a different crime of Homicide for serious recklessness And it focuses on the seriously negligent action or inaction of individuals, ”said the police.

This new investigation will not affect Letby’s conviction for killing the seven newborns and trying to kill eight more Between June 2015 and June 2016 while working in the Neonatal Unit of the Countonss of Chester Hospital. Lucy Letby, who has maintained his innocence at all times, is serving 15 full perpetual chains in Letby prison, however he has denied permission to appeal against his convictions.

The Police, who have already informed the identified people the expansion of the investigation, stressed that they will not confirm the number of people involved since there has not yet arrests or charges have occurred. Letby complies overflower after being guilty of murdering seven babies and try to kill another seven in the neonatal units in which he worked.









Letby, a native of Hereford (west of England), was arrested and accused in 2020 after a series of baby deaths in the neonatal unit of the hospital. The prosecution said it attacked its vulnerable victims born prematurely, often during the night shifts, either injected them with them, supercharging them with milk or poisoning them with insulin.