The British Police have arrested a teenager in connection with the abuse sent through the social networks to the pregnant wife of Arsenal striker Kai Havertz.

Sophia Havertzwho is expecting her first child with the German international, posted two messages she had received on Instagram following Arsenal’s FA Cup defeat to Manchester United on January 15. Havertz, 25, he missed the decisive shot in the penalty shootout which led to the elimination of his team in the third round.

Arsenal commissioned data technology company Signify to determine the identity of the attackers. The Police then opened an investigation and this Tuesday confirmed the arrest of a person.

A spokesperson for Hertfordshire Police has given details of the operation. «A 17 year old boy of St. Albans has been arrested on suspicion of malicious communications. “He has been released on bail while investigations continue,” he indicated.









Last week, ahead of the Premier League match against Tottenham at the Emirates, manager Mikel Arteta warned of “terrible consequences” if action was not taken.

Havertz, who scored in Arsenal’s 2-2 draw against Aston Villa on Saturday to take his goal tally for the season to 13, is expected to once again lead the way when the Gunners host Dinamo on Wednesday. Zagreb in their penultimate match of the league stage of the Champions League.

His teammate Leandro Trossard came to his defense. “Obviously, there are always people who will say something if a striker doesn’t score, but Kai has helped us a lot in the last year and a half. He is very good for us, not only in terms of goals, but also because he helps us go up, and he is a very great player. It helped him – scoring against Aston Villa. He is a trustworthy player, but it is up to us to put him in a position to score,” he noted.