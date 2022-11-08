Former BBC Breakfast and BBC One presenter John Nicolson, now a Member of the Scottish National Party, was greeted with applause by members of the Youth Parliament in Westminster when he confessed to young people that, thanks to him and his party colleagues, the House of Commons is now “the gayest parliament in the world”. The former presenter was the first to come out to the BBC, so much so that he ended up on all the front pages of the British tabloids at the time. The SNP deputy then said that the reaction of the approximately 250 young people was “incredible” and “really uplifting”. Young people between the ages of 11 and 18 – who are elected every two years by other young people in their area – were participating in their 11th annual debate in the House of Commons. Nicolson said: “If you had told me as a child that one day I would be standing in the House of Commons Despatch Box talking about how I came out as gay when I was a BBC Breakfast host, I never would have believed it. we did. If only Westminster were like this every day … “.



