In the British town of Bowness-on-Windermere, Cumbria, they offered to live in what they described as a “time capsule.” It turns out that the building hasn’t been renovated since it was built in the 1960s. This became known from a publication on the WowHaus website.

The interior of the rooms has remained intact and still resembles the era when the house was built. Wallpaper, furniture and decorative elements have been preserved there. According to the author of the publication, the new owners will have to renovate the building and create their own comfortable space in it. They plan to earn 850 thousand pounds sterling (more than 86.5 million rubles) from the sale of the house.

The two-storey house is located on a plot of less than a hectare. Inside there are four bedrooms, a living room, a kitchen and a bathroom, and on the territory there is a garage and a parking space. The interior is done in white and brown tones with original wallpaper, bright carpets, retro lamps and an antique fireplace.

One of the features of the building is the installed floor-to-ceiling windows, which offer views of the nature of the famous Lake District in England, included in the UNESCO World Heritage List. The netizen noted that he had never met such interesting objects in the area, and called what he saw “someone’s dream.”

