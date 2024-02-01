Sun: UK Navy preparing for first test of Trident II ICBM since 2016

The British Navy is preparing for the first test of an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) in the Atlantic in seven years. About it became known newspaper The Sun.

According to the publication, the Trident II missile will be launched from the nuclear submarine HMS Vanguard 90 kilometers from the East Coast of the United States. The projectile is expected to travel about six thousand kilometers before falling into the sea between Brazil and West Africa.

Before this, Britain launched an ICBM in 2016.

Previously, a Vanguard-class strategic nuclear submarine of the British Navy almost sank in the Atlantic Ocean. The reason was a malfunction in one of the depth gauges.