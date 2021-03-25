The British museum London, UK, is one of the most visited in the world. It usually receives up to six million visitors a year in a normal season. But this place, which has one of the most fascinating collections of objects in human history from all over the world, was put in check due to the origin of these treasures.

Is that, according to the German public television channel, Deutsche Welle, the English institution hired a specialist who will study the origin of the collection of its objects, since many of the elements that are exposed there became part of the British after the plunder in the colonial period. And this opens a door to hope so that some returns can be made in the future. It is that several governments had begun to make formal requests for the restitution of certain historical pieces.

Isabel macdonald is in charge of reviewing the eight million pieces accumulated in the British Museum: many of them are in underground galleries and not all are in public view.

The moai, from Easter Island, was brought to the United Kingdom in 1869 and Chile asks for its restitution. Photo: AP.

While the Parthenon marbles are claimed by Greece, The Rosetta Stone is part of a dispute with Egypt. But objects obtained in military raids in Africa, pieces looted in China, Oceania and Easter Island are also at stake.

The moai of Easter Island

This archipelago is part of one of the most resonant cases, due to the insistence by the restitution of a majestic moai. The Government of Chile began efforts in 2018 to ensure that the treasure of more than thousand years old -and 2.4 meters high– return to the place from which it was taken, in 1868.

The Hoa hanakananai weight 4 tons and is sculpted in basalt. It is found in room 24 of the British Museum after one of Richard Powell’s raids, which came to Rapa Nui at XIX century and after participating in local ceremonies and exchanging objects with the locals, he sent his men to search the place to see if they could find anything valuable to take away.

In this way, the impressive sculpture reached Portsmouth, England, on the deck of the Topaze frigate. Powell gave it to Queen Victoria and she decided to pass it on to the British Museum.

Although the work of the curator MacDonald will not determine the return of the treasures to their respective places, the claimant countries should be attentive to the results of their investigation since could open a door in the future to specify possible refunds.

A Persian gold bracelet that is part of the Oxus treasure, claimed by Tajikistan. Photo: AFP.

The other claims

To the Chilean demand is added that of Greece, which demands the return of the Parthenon sculptures Taken by Lord Elgin, British Ambassador to the Ottoman Empire. The diplomat carried the “Elgin Marbles“(as they are known in England) from Athens to Great Britain in the early 1800s. The marble pieces have been exhibited since 1939 in the British.

For its part, the Government of Tajikistan demands from the British Museum the oxus treasure, a collection of 170 pieces of metallurgy worked in gold and silver dating between the 550 BC and 330 BC The relics arrived in London after an antique dealer bought them in 1897 in Pakistan and donated them to the museum.

Armenia and China also have their place in this story: they demand the return of the bronze head of the pagan goddess Anahid (discovered in 1872 in Sadak, today Turkish territory) and several boxes full of Buddhist relics, manuscripts and other treasures (including the Diamond Sutra; the oldest book in existence), respectively.

The Rosetta Stone is a granite slab dating from 196 BC and was the key to deciphering Egyptian hieroglyphs. Photo: AP

Finally, the Rosetta stone It is one of the star pieces of the Egyptian collection of said museum (and fundamental to decipher the hieroglyphs). It has been claimed by Egypt since 2003. Until now, they have only managed to get the United Kingdom to send them a replica of this piece that has been exhibited since 1802 and is currently in room 4.

France and Holland, different

While in the UK the idea of ​​returning part of its collection seems still a long way off, France took another initiative. The French Senate decided to return 27 pieces to Senegal and Benin at the end of 2020 within the framework of a program that seeks to restore this heritage to their countries of origin.

However, Ethiopia still asks France to return more than 3,000 objects and Chad is demanding another 10,000. To take into account, only in the Branly – Jacques Chirac Quay Museum there are 70 thousand African objects.

Thus, the Netherlands announced a similar policy. It’s about the investigation of 450 thousand pieces to be able to return them to their places of origin (now on display in the National Museum in Amsterdam). Among them, one of the most important is the 70-carat diamond that belonged to the Sultan of Banjarmasin.

(With information from La Vanguardia and Deutsche Welle)