The British Museum fires an employee after detecting stolen and damaged pieces

He British museum, headquarters of some of the most important archaeological collections in the world, reported this Wednesday that you have fired one of your employeess after detecting objects “lost, stolen and damaged”.

Among the affected parts gold jewelry items, semi-precious stones and glass objects are included dated between the 15th century BC and 19 AD, most of which were not on display and were used primarily for research and scholarly work.

“We have strengthened our security measures and we are collaborating with external experts to carry out a comprehensive reportor” about the affected artifacts, told the media the director of the museum, Hartwig Fischer, who will now focus his efforts on the “recovery of the pieces”.

The economic crime department of the London Metropolitan Police is conducting its investigation in parallel, he said.

“The members of the Board of Directors of the British museum were extremely concerned to learn earlier this year that items from the collection had been stolen“, said former British Economy Minister George Osobrne, president of the institution.

The board has taken “strong steps to address the situation, collaborating with the museum team” and has used “every disciplinary abilities within their reach to deal with the individual whom we hold responsible,” Osborne added.

