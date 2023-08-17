Thursday, August 17, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

The British Museum fires an employee after detecting stolen and damaged pieces

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 17, 2023
in World
0
The British Museum fires an employee after detecting stolen and damaged pieces

Close


Close

British museum

The museum will strengthen security measures.

The museum will reinforce security measures.

Affected pieces include gold jewelry items.

He British museum, headquarters of some of the most important archaeological collections in the world, reported this Wednesday that you have fired one of your employeess after detecting objects “lost, stolen and damaged”.

See also  France: Macron weakens as opponents reject coalition

Among the affected parts gold jewelry items, semi-precious stones and glass objects are included dated between the 15th century BC and 19 AD, most of which were not on display and were used primarily for research and scholarly work.

“We have strengthened our security measures and we are collaborating with external experts to carry out a comprehensive reportor” about the affected artifacts, told the media the director of the museum, Hartwig Fischer, who will now focus his efforts on the “recovery of the pieces”.

The economic crime department of the London Metropolitan Police is conducting its investigation in parallel, he said.

“The members of the Board of Directors of the British museum were extremely concerned to learn earlier this year that items from the collection had been stolen“, said former British Economy Minister George Osobrne, president of the institution.

The board has taken “strong steps to address the situation, collaborating with the museum team” and has used “every disciplinary abilities within their reach to deal with the individual whom we hold responsible,” Osborne added.

See also  Defense Ministry announced new exploits of the Russian military during a special operation in the Donbass

EFE

Keep reading

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#British #Museum #fires #employee #detecting #stolen #damaged #pieces

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
The Tiger Retegui against Beltran, Genoa-Viola Superclasico style

The Tiger Retegui against Beltran, Genoa-Viola Superclasico style

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result