AOn one level, the series of internal thefts that prompted Hartwig Fischer’s early resignation as director of the British Museum a few days ago, and before that the sacking of curator Peter Higgs, provides the material for a cinematic crime story. Ittai Gradel would play the brilliant detective Sherlock Holmes. The respected Danish gem expert and dealer who uncovered the scandal shares a meticulous scientific approach with the fictional character. However, the disgrace is also a tragedy that undermines the authority of the institution in a delicate phase in which the idea of ​​the world museum is increasingly being criticized and demands for restitution are being advocated with growing emphasis.

Gina Thomas Features correspondent based in London.

The fact that Fischer’s resignation was announced just before a bank holiday weekend, before an interim solution for the directorate was in place, inspires little confidence in the museum’s board of trustees, whose chairman, former Treasury Secretary George Osborne, has spent the past few weeks communicating the crisis from his vacation spot in Greece tried to get hold of. The museum has not had a tour since last Friday, although the fisherman, who had already been sidelined, will remain until an acting director is appointed. That should happen later this week, but requires the approval of the Ministry of Culture.