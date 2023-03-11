The statement added that officials from the ministry and the bank were working closely together and that talks were scheduled for later, Saturday, to discuss the problems faced by British technology companies affected by the collapse of the bank.

“The government is aware that companies in the technology sector often have negative cash flows during their growth, and that they depend on financing against deposits to cover their day-to-day costs,” the statement said.

The Ministry of Finance added that the British banking system remains strong and resilient, noting that the issues affecting Silicon Valley bank belong to the bank itself and did not have an impact on other banks operating in Britain.

Sky News reported earlier on Saturday that the Bank of London is considering a rescue attempt for the US bank’s branch in the country.

It came after the Bank of England said on Friday it was seeking a court order to place the branch in bankruptcy proceedings after the parent company, SVB Financial Group, was taken over by US regulators.

Under bank bankruptcy procedures in Britain, some depositors are entitled to up to 85,000 pounds (102,000 dollars) in compensation for lost deposits, or 170,000 pounds (about 205,000 dollars) for joint accounts.