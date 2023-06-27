British Defense Ministry: Su-27s acted safely when intercepting aircraft over the Black Sea

Russian aircraft over the Black Sea acted “in a safe and professional manner” as RAF aircraft approached. This was stated by the representative of the Ministry of Defense (MoD) of Great Britain, transmits sky news.

According to the channel, on Monday, June 26, the RC-135W Rivet Joint reconnaissance aircraft and the two Typhoon fighters accompanying it were performing a “routine operation” in international airspace over the Black Sea. Russian Su-27s advanced to intercept them.

“The Royal Air Force, Russian aircraft and their crews acted in a safe and professional manner,” the Defense Ministry said.

Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that domestic airspace control systems noticed three air targets approaching the Russian border. After that, two Su-27s from the duty forces for air defense (air defense) were raised into the sky.