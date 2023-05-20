The British Ministry of Defense announced that two contracts to service the Royal Navy’s fleets of domestic and international maritime patrol vessels will cost 320 million pounds ($ 398 million).

And the British news agency “BA Media” reported that an eight-year contract worth about 250 million pounds was awarded to UK. Dukes Maritime Services, based in the North East of England, to support a fleet that patrols around the world.

The deal will create more than 100 jobs for engineers, technicians, project managers and administrators within the company, and between 25 and 30 staff will be based in South Shields, South Tyneside and Gosport Hampshire, while the remaining roles will be deployed overseas.

A second contract for ships patrolling British waters went to BAE Systems of Portsmouth. The deal is worth 70 million pounds over five years and is set to create more than a dozen jobs.

The contract will continue to serve three ships – HMS Mersey, HMS Severn and HMS Ten – until they end their service in the Navy in 2028. Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said: “Working closely with our industrial partners, we secure a future for Royal Navy ships of diverse capabilities and missions, delivering on our commitments to the prosperity of the United Kingdom and the sustainability of the British presence abroad.”

The fleet’s missions include home defence, global counter-terrorism, counter-smuggling, maritime defence, humanitarian support operations and liaison with the UK’s overseas territories and global allies and partners.