British Ministry of Defense: London will transfer about 200 ASRAAM missiles to Ukraine

The British Ministry of Defense commented on the words of the head of the department, Grant Shapps, about London’s intention to supply Ukraine with hundreds of air defense missiles to combat Russian drones, noting that about 200 short-range ASRAAM missiles will be sent to Kiev. This is stated in the press release of the department, published on the government website.

“The package of approximately 200 air defense missiles will re-equip the British-developed air defense systems transferred to Ukraine at the end of 2022,” it said.

It is clarified that the United Kingdom plans to transfer ASRAAM short-range air-to-air missiles of its own production to Ukraine. The British Ministry of Defense emphasized that the military of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) were trained in their use.

Earlier, US President Joe Biden said that it would be impossible to continue supplying arms to Ukraine if Congress does not approve funding.