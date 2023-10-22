British Army personnel provided training to Ukrainian engineers to improve their skills in protecting critical infrastructure. This message published on the UK Ministry of Defense website on Sunday, October 22.

“British Army Royal Engineers have unveiled a new training program to help Ukraine strengthen its ability to protect its critical national infrastructure,” the statement said.

The program lasts two weeks and was developed at the request of Kyiv. According to the British Ministry of Defense, the training completed will allow the Ukrainian military to build a better defense based on knowledge about the potential capabilities of different types of weapons.

Earlier, on October 14, it was reported that it is planned to open a training center for F-16 fighter pilots in Romania, where the Ukrainian military will be trained. In addition, the center will train pilots for NATO countries.

On October 2, captured Ukrainian Armed Forces serviceman Leonid Dorosh said that German instructors trained him before being sent to the front. According to him, they introduced him to the principles of working with a machine gun, machine gun, Panzerfaust, anti-tank mine and technical obstacles, and also took him to a military training ground. He added that both cadets of the Lvov Military Institute and the Norwegian military acted as instructors.

Before this, on September 30, the Business Insider portal suggested that the failure of the Ukrainian counteroffensive was due to improper preparation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine by Western partners. It was noted that training lasting several weeks cannot provide knowledge sufficient to confront the Russian army, which is considered one of the most powerful armies in the world.

On August 10, captured Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers complained that Western instructors were unable to train the Ukrainian army to resist Russia, since they themselves had not encountered such opponents.

Western countries have increased military and financial support for Kyiv against the backdrop of the Russian special operation to protect Donbass, which has been ongoing since February 24, 2022. The decision was made due to the aggravation of the situation in the region due to attacks by Ukrainian militants.