UKTMO reports Houthi attack on ship 54 nautical miles off Aden in Yemen

The UK Maritime Trade Operations Office (UKMTO) of the Kingdom's Navy said the Houthis attacked a ship 54 nautical miles southwest of the port of Aden in Yemen. This is reported on website management.

“UKMTO has received a report of an incident 54 nautical miles southwest of Aden, Yemen. Authorities are investigating,” the statement said. It is noted that information about the incident came from a third party.

Earlier, the Yemeni Houthi movement Ansar Allah announced a strike on two US Navy destroyers in the Red Sea. Rebel military spokesman Yahya Saria said the targets were attacked with anti-ship missiles and drones.