The leading international policy analyst at the ‘Financial Times’, Gideon Rachman, believes that Emmanuel Macron now has “the opportunity to shape the future of Europe”. This possibility does not cause joy in the British Government, which considers the French president to be the most demanding post-Brexit negotiator in the European Union.

Johnson has coldly complied with diplomatic courtesies by congratulating the re-elected president. “France is one of our closest and most important allies,” he said. But she had disagreements with Paris before the start of the war in Ukraine and now she has them over the dialogue with Vladimir Putin. And a showdown looms over the Irish Protocol to the EU Withdrawal Agreement.

The British media point out the fragility of the victory due to the fragmentation of French politics. In the UK, the stability of classical two-party rule and majority rule has been restored in the last phase of this Conservative era. Jeremy Corbyn was ousted from the Labor leadership. His replacement Keir Starmer offers a more centrist program than Jean-Luc Mélenchon.

The absence of continuity of the ultra-nationalist movement that brought about the ‘Brexit’ also contrasts with the persistent vigor of the parties of the Le Pen dynasty. According to Michael Crick, author of a comprehensive biography of Nigel Farage, the “most influential British politician of the 21st century” will remain as a commentator on network television, but will not create a new party.

Farage and Le Pen never managed to unite in a European movement, among other things because of the Englishman’s rejection of ties with Putin, although he declared his admiration for the Russian autocrat. Crick recalls that neither Farage nor his various parties ever won a seat in London. Tony Blair decided that the European elections would be held by a proportional system and in this way racist Euro-cepticism achieved visibility and money. He was the embryo of ‘bBrexit’.