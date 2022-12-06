CR Tuesday, December 6, 2022, 12:25 p.m.



The emeritus king, Juan Carlos I, has been granted immunity in the UK for the harassment lawsuit brought against him by his ex-lover, Corinna zu Sayn-Wittgenstein. This has been decreed by the Court of Appeals for England and Wales, which has ruled in his favor. Zu Sayn-Wittgenstein claims that Juan Carlos led a harassment campaign against him since 2012 that is still ongoing and filed a lawsuit against him in 2020.