Corinna Larsen sued the king emeritus for harassment and threats
The emeritus king, Juan Carlos I, has been granted immunity in the UK for the harassment lawsuit brought against him by his ex-lover, Corinna zu Sayn-Wittgenstein. This has been decreed by the Court of Appeals for England and Wales, which has ruled in his favor. Zu Sayn-Wittgenstein claims that Juan Carlos led a harassment campaign against him since 2012 that is still ongoing and filed a lawsuit against him in 2020.
