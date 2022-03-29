It was a last attempt, which had little chance of success. The British judge Matthew Nicklin has denied this Tuesday to the defense of Juan Carlos I the possibility of paralyzing the trial for harassment, defamation and illegal surveillance against the king emeritus. The lawyer Daniel Bethlehem had requested permission to appeal the decision made by the magistrate last week to deny the former monarch legal immunity from trial for the lawsuit filed by his ex-lover Corinna Larsen. The legal representation of the former Spanish monarch had gone to Room 76 of the Royal Court of Justice in London on Tuesday, armed with legal and factual arguments to try to convince the magistrate to reconsider his decision. The barrister (counsel capable of arguing in court, under English law) Bethlehem, with the prudent courtesy necessary so as not to arouse Justice Nicklin’s irritation, has told him that he has erred in juridically interpreting the question of immunity, but also that he was giving the plaintiff a procedural advantage if he allowed her (he rather suggested) to modify his indictment to definitively escape the trap of the legal immunity of the king emeritus.

“Don’t you agree with me that the statement of claim contains very ambiguous parts?” the judge asked the lawyer.

—It is not up to us to define it, but it is clear at all times that the plaintiff points to General Félix Sainz Roldán as director of the CNI, who acted in such capacity —replied Bethlehem.

The judge had asked the plaintiff to modify that part of the text to indicate that Roldán had acted privately and as a friend of the former king, to avoid any impression that his actions (his approaches to Larsen to ask him to distance himself from the king emeritus ) had state coverage.

But in addition, the defense has put on the table general arguments to continue upholding immunity, and above all the need for the matter to be resolved before proceeding with the rest of the trial: due to the novelty of the matter ―a former head of state who claims immunity for the title it retains―; because of the high sensitivity of all the accusations and because of the legal complexity of state immunity in private international law.

Judge Nicklin has decided, as a matter of judicial economy, that the trial should go ahead. The defense of Juan Carlos I has already anticipated his will to go to a higher instance, the Court of Appeal, to request a stay. And he has achieved, at least, some flexibility on the part of the judge. There will be no new hearing until July 1. In this way, the defense of Juan Carlos I will be able to try, in a really very short period of time (it is normal for an appeal like this to take months), to make a final effort to freeze the trial and rescue its argument that the acts of Juan Carlos I against Corinna Larsen were protected by the so-called “state immunity”. It was a last sign by the magistrate that the possibility of an Appeal Court affecting his case was very real, and that is why at the end of the hearing he even suggested that if a higher instance asked for more time, he would grant it.

“My client appreciates the practical decisions of the High Court of Justice for the administration of the procedure and hopes that they will serve to limit further delays in the same,” said Robin Rathmell, one of the lawyers of the Larsen legal team, while noting that the Judge Nicklin’s decision “had rejected the attempts by Don Juan Carlos to frustrate the progress of the complaint.”

Judge Nicklin rejected last week the protection of immunity, because, according to his arguments, neither Juan Carlos I retains the character of “sovereign” (in the sense of head of state) nor does he belong, in a dependent way, to the family of Philip VI. That was the argument put forward by the defence, which relied on the UK State Immunity Act.

The defense has also expressed its protest, and willingness to appeal, at the request of the judge to the plaintiff to correct part of her claim, to make it clear that General Félix Sainz Roldán, former director general of the CNI, acted at all times as private citizen to help his friend the king emeritus and convince Larsen to back down. Attorney Bethlehem has repeatedly insisted that judicial decisions should be made on the basis of the initial brief filed by the prosecution, and not tailored so that immunity can be waived.

At the end of December 2020, the ex-lover of Juan Carlos I recounted in her claim for damages the harassment that, always according to her version, she had suffered directly from the king emeritus or from people on his behalf, such as the former director of the CNI, Félix Sanz Roldán . With the intention, according to Larsen, of recovering the almost 65 million euros that had been transferred to her “irrevocably” in 2012, or of resuming the sentimental relationship, the businesswoman recounts in an extensive lawsuit the alleged threats, electronic surveillance and monitoring of those that she and her team of advisers were subjected to, as well as the numerous defamations that were poured against her. The consequence of all this, according to her writing, is anxiety and anguish that have required medical treatment; the deterioration of her relationships with her children and relatives, and the loss of many of her billionaire clients.