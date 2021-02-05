LONDON (dpa-AFX) – In Great Britain, a total of almost 50 million liters of beer have to be destroyed due to the corona lockdowns. This emerges from a calculation by the British Beer and Pub Association, which the BBC reported on Friday. Overall, the association assumes 49.5 million liters of draft beer, which have to be thrown away because the pubs have been closed for a long time – according to the report, this corresponds to around 495,000 bathtubs full of beer.

All draft beers that have not been consumed before their best-before date must be returned to the breweries and disposed of. With many beers, this is three to four months after delivery to the pubs, with ales and some other beers even after six to nine weeks.

According to the report, 70 million pints had to be thrown away during the first lockdown in spring. After that, the pub operators became more cautious and stocked up less: the winter lockdowns are now expected to result in around 17 million more pints being wasted – a loss that the British Beer and Pub Association describes as “heartbreaking” ./swe/DP / jha