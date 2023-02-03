Wales Online: Brits fight stress with tea, cleaning and sex

Residents of the UK have found original ways to deal with stress and anxiety. About it reported Wales Online with reference to the results of a survey conducted by Ipsos.

In a survey of public opinion, 1,000 Britons were asked how they deal with stress. It turned out that almost half of the respondents (48 percent) prefer to relieve anxiety with a cup of tea or coffee, one in five Britons prefers to clean, and one in ten – sex.

10percent UK residents deal with stress through sex

Watching TV (45 percent), doing nothing (34 percent), and listening to music (39 percent) were other common ways to calm your nerves and relax.

57percent Britons engage in physical activity to relieve stress

Survey participants admitted that communication with loved ones causes them stress (46 percent), 17 percent have a partner as an irritant, and 13 percent have children. Among those who live with parents or children, 45 percent of respondents reported constant stress.

Earlier, gynecologist Maria Filatova said that due to chronic stress, women develop a rare and dangerous disease. She explained that due to nervous tension, a false pregnancy may occur.