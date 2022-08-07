Rising prices for food, veterinary services, pet toys have forced the British to abandon pets. On August 7, the publication reported this on its website. Mirror.

The Dogs Trust has received 18,000 calls this year from pet owners who cannot afford to keep pets, he said. This is 55% more than in the first seven months of last year.

Adam Close of The Trust Animal Reception Center said Britons are being forced to choose between heating their homes, feeding their children or giving up their dog. As a result, the center is overflowing with cats and dogs. The same pattern is seen in animal rescue centers across the United Kingdom.

Claire Sparks of the Gables Dog and Cat Shelter in Plymouth also reported an increase in calls from people who can no longer keep dogs.

According to another animal center, a four-year-old house cat recently got there. In June, it was brought in by its owner, who was facing financial difficulties.

“He struggled to cover the costs of the veterinarian, including vaccinations and flea treatment,” the center said.

On July 30, it was reported that the rise in the cost of living has led not only to an increase in the number of people who cannot pay for pet care at the veterinarian, but also to problems with pet burial. Cremating a dog can cost £250 ($300) in the United Kingdom.