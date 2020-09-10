Boris Johnson visits a police station in North Yorkshire (UK) on Tuesday. Charlotte Graham / Day by day Telegraph / GTRES

The Boris Johnson authorities appears decided presently to take the lead, confronted with the specter of a second wave of the coronavirus that’s already a actuality in different elements of Europe. As of Monday, gatherings of greater than six folks, indoors or open air, might be prohibited. The measure is way more restrictive, however above all easy relating to understanding and executing, than the present laws, which allowed as much as a most of 30 folks (from two households) in closed locations, within the case of particular celebrations.

The penalties supplied for non-compliance with the laws might be 110 euros first, and as much as 3,500 within the case of recidivism. The measures imposed in Scotland, Wales or Northern Eire, which have their very own competence in well being issues, will foreseeably be of the same dimension to these of England. The brand new restrictions don’t have an effect on colleges or workplaces, and embrace exceptions reminiscent of weddings, funerals or some crew sports activities.

Downing Road thus responds to a drastic improve within the variety of contaminated within the final three days, reaching 8,500 positives in England. The typical variety of new infections every day within the UK, within the final week, is round 2,200. This Tuesday, the determine was 2,420. The incidence of circumstances continues to be a lot decrease than that of Spain, the place there are already 236 circumstances per 100,000 inhabitants. In the UK it nonetheless stands at 33.5 circumstances.

“We have to act now to forestall the virus from spreading. That’s the reason now we have simplified and strengthened the foundations of social contact, in order that they’re simpler for everybody to grasp and apply by the police ”, says a part of the speech that Boris Johnson plans to provide this Wednesday and that his workplace has determined to overhaul the media. The Authorities attributes a part of the upturn to the social exercise of younger folks through the summer season, as soon as probably the most extreme measures of confinement had been lifted. “Folks have turn into too relaxed, and now could be the time to behave once more, and perceive that the menace we face is ongoing,” stated Jonathan Van Tam, deputy chief medical officer for Public Well being England (England’s governing physique for healthcare) and one in all Johnson’s prime advisers.

