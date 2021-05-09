Michael Gove, minister responsible for coordinating government action in the autonomous regions, has stated that will not go to court if the new Scottish Parliament passes a law to call a new referendum on independence. In an interview with the BBC, he also stated that Scotland “can, of course,” leave the UK, “by means of a legal referendum allowing its people to choose.”

The victory in Thursday’s elections of the Scottish National Party (SNP), led by Nicola Sturgeon, and the existence of a parliamentary majority of 15 seats, when it joins the Scottish Greens, for parties that included in their programs the promise of a new consultation, has revived a constitutional debate that will only matter in an uncertain future.

Boris Johnson has summoned Sturgeon and Wales Chief Minister Mark Drakeford to meet over the next few days to coordinate on the vaccination program. against the pandemic and in the economic recovery. They are the same priorities announced by the two peripheral leaders during the electoral campaign.

The reaction of the Conservatives to Sturgeon’s victory indicates that Gove will now launch, from his Cabinet Ministry, his plan to make visible the investments and benefits that Scotland and Wales obtain from their membership of the Union. It is also a sign of your confidence that the pro-independence majority in Edinburgh it is not as strong as its seats suggest.

Win by levity



Obtaining 47.7% of the votes in the elections of regional deputies in local constituencies is a feat for Sturgeon, but other figures illustrate the fragility of his aspiration. The electoral system Scotsman assigns deputies in districts and on regional lists. In the districts, the pro-independence parties added 1,323,194 votes and the unionists, 1,367,390. On the charts, 1,358,611 and 1,353,080.

Scottish society has been split in half on the constitutional question and it now seems unlikely that a referendum campaign in the next few months I will overcome that gap. Sturgeon has often stated that he will convene a consultation when the will of the population to opt for independence is clear.

Gove announces that the Government of Boris Johnson will not go to court to appeal legislation of the Parliament of Edinburgh because they consider that a mild strategy it is better than reinforcing victimhood. The Edinburgh Executive has a parliamentary majority and may have a law, but its decision, once normality is reached after the pandemic, will depend on the evolution of the polls.