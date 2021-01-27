The Boris Johnson Government is preparing to introduce a quarantine system in supervised hotels to accommodate travelers from countries to which it previously closed the borders of the United Kingdom due to the risk of transmission of coronavirus strains detected in Brazil and South Africa. The new tax is therefore focused on British nationals and residents who return to the island from destinations considered high risk of contagion. The ‘red list’ of banned territories now numbers thirty, including all of South America, southern Africa and Portugal.

Those affected will be transferred from the airport to the selected hotel, where they must remain confined to their rooms for ten days. The cost of confinement will be borne by the traveler, with expected prices of stay and maintenance from a minimum of around 1,200 euros per person. The conservative Executive has not yet agreed on the network of establishments or the date on which it will establish this border control system, according to the Interior Minister, Priti Patel.

Those coming from the rest of the countries require a negative result of a PCR and, once inside, they have to self-isolate between seven and ten days. Procedures will also tighten to leave the UK while the current phase of general lockdown lasts. Thus, airline companies will be authorized to deny boarding to those who do not present a ‘declaration’ justifying the reason for their displacement. Parliamentary opposition and the Scottish and Welsh governments criticized the geographic limitation of the hotel quarantine system.