Two copies of American Bully XL. Georgiy Datsenko (iStockphoto/Getty)

The Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Rishi Sunak, announced this Friday that his Government will make it illegal to own dogs of the American BullyXL breed, after a series of attacks against people that have revived the debate around the control that can be achieved. exert on certain types of animals that carry a certain “behavior pattern.”

“The American Bully XL dog is a danger to our community, especially to children,” Sunak explained, arguing that it is not just “a handful of poorly trained dogs” and that action needs to be taken “urgently.” “I want to reassure citizens that we will take all necessary measures to ensure their safety,” Sunak added.

As a first task, the Government will have to “define” exactly the type of dog it wants to ban – it does not appear as a breed in any official list – something that Sunak hopes to conclude “quickly”. The prime minister has alluded in his message, published on his social network account

Both Sunak and Home Secretary Suella Braverman have identified the dogs that attacked the victim as American Bully XL. British police arrested a 60-year-old owner this week after her dog attacked an 11-year-old girl in Birmingham, in an incident that also resulted in injuries to two men who came to the minor’s aid. These types of animals can weigh more than 60 kilos.

Once the experts agree on how to define this dog breed, the Government will propose to ban it by amending the current Dangerous Dogs law, the prime minister said. If the petition is successful, it will join a blacklist that for now only includes four other breeds, the Argentine Dogo, the Japanese Tosa, the Pit Bull Terrier and the Brazilian Fila.

