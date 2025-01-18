The British Government ruled out this Saturday prohibiting the Chinese social network TikTok from operating in the United Kingdom, in line with the veto that weighs on the company in the United States.

“This is a matter for the US Government. There are no plans to introduce a ban on TikTok in the UK,” a Downing Street spokesperson said.

“We are in communication with major social media companies to learn about their plans to ensure data security in the UK, and to ensure they meet the high standards we expect in data protection and cybersecurity,” he added. .

The imminent demise of TikTok in the United States, absent last-minute government intervention, has raised concerns among British users, in part because of interactions with their counterparts on the other side of the Atlantic.

TikTok said on Thursday that it continues with the idea of ​​suspending its operations in the world’s leading power this Sunday, considering that Joe Biden’s Government has not provided the legal security necessary to maintain them.

The US Supreme Court on Friday gave the green light to a law that forces TikTok to suspend its operations in the country before January 19 for failing to separate itself from its parent company, the Chinese company ByteDance.

In principle, it would be up to Biden to take action that day to ensure that the social network stops operating for national security reasons, but the White House has decided to pass the responsibility to Donald Trump, who will take office next Monday, one day after the date of the veto.