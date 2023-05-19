This strategy aims to stimulate the growth of the UK sector, reduce the risk of supply disruptions, and protect national security.

It is expected that investments amounting to two hundred million pounds (230 million euros) will be allocated in the period between 2023-2025, to enhance research and development and facilitate international cooperation.

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak stressed the importance of semiconductors in the modern world and said the strategy would focus UK efforts on “strengths in areas such as research and design so that we can enhance our competitive edge on the global stage”.

He added that this strategy would allow economic development and job creation, and should allow the United Kingdom to remain “at the forefront of new technological discoveries.”

The government statement also stressed the commitment made on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Japan, to establish an ambitious partnership with Tokyo in the field of semiconductors, in particular thanks to a joint investment of two million pounds (2.3 million euros) next year.

Semiconductors are essential in industry, especially green technologies such as batteries, wind turbines and solar energy, as well as digital technologies, smart phones and many other civil and military sectors.

Tensions have escalated in recent years around this strategic sector in which China and the United States are engaged in a fierce battle. Washington’s attempts to slow down Chinese technological progress in this field prompted Beijing to draw up plans to pump investments of about $143 billion into the domestic chip industry, and to provide tax exemptions and incentive packages for 5 years. Years, subsidies and loans to support research and production of semiconductors, while Huawei invested $ 23.8 billion in research and development during 2022.

Last month, the European Union reached an agreement on a plan to develop this industry on its territory to reduce its dependence on Asia.