The British government is not allowed to move asylum seekers to Rwanda for the time being to go through the asylum procedure for the United Kingdom.

This has been determined by the Court of Appeal in London in a case brought by refugee organizations and a group of asylum seekers. Rwanda is ‘not a safe third country’ and deporting people there is illegal as long as the country does not improve its asylum system, a 2-1 majority of judges ruled. The case is likely to go to the Supreme Court now.

The deportation of asylum seekers should have started in September, but that now seems to be over. All asylum seekers who entered the UK illegally after 1 January 2022 should have been able to be moved to Rwanda. This mainly concerns refugees who crossed the Channel by boat. In 2022 this will be 45,000 people, this year so far more than 10,000.

The British government has already signed a deal with Rwanda, which would receive asylum seekers there in exchange for around 144 million euros in aid. Initially, it would concern a thousand people. Rwanda is already building houses for them.

In principle, the asylum seekers would receive a “one-way ticket”, because they are “economic refugees,” said then-Prime Minister Boris Johnson when presenting the plan in April 2022. “They can build a new life in that dynamic country that we now support.” This ruling is also of great importance to other European countries, because there are more plans to let Rwanda take over asylum seekers.

Flight cancelled

The ruling is a major defeat for Prime Minister Sunak and Interior Minister Suella Braverman. They profile themselves strongly with a strict migration policy. ‘Stop the boatsSunak invariably says when he lists the priorities of the Conservative government.

The first flight was already ready in June 2022, but it was canceled at the last minute. The European Court of Human Rights (ECtHR) in Strasbourg had ruled that an Iraqi asylum seeker may wait in the United Kingdom to see whether the deportations to Rwanda are legally in order. As a result of that ruling, the few other asylum seekers, whom the government had been determined to deport, were also allowed to disembark. In December, the Supreme Court of the United Kingdom ruled that the transfer of an asylum seeker to Rwanda is lawful, but in January it ruled that this decision could be appealed. That was now waiting. The Court has now reversed the previous ruling.

Aid organizations strongly opposed the plan. The Red Cross states that possible displacement causes stress and anxiety for many asylum seekers. The plan would not deter refugees from coming to the UK. The UNHCR, the refugee organization of the United Nations, intervened in the case and stated during a hearing that Rwanda has violated the human rights of refugees in the past. The UK could therefore not guarantee the safety of the deportees. The judges now endorse this.