The Russian oligarch Abramovich will not collect anything. The proceeds will be donated to a charity for victims of the war in Ukraine

The sale of Chelsea to a US consortium is officially completed: this morning was confirmed by the British government after rumors circulated yesterday of a possible postponement of the takeover with consequent risk for the club’s registration in the next Premier League. In a statement, the highest authorities in London declared that “they are ready to issue the necessary authorizations to validate the sale” to the consortium led by Todd Boehly.

Yesterday

