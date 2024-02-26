Cameron: The West must prove Putin wrong about Ukraine

British Foreign Secretary David Cameron spoke out addressed to Russian President Vladimir Putin, saying that he needs to be convinced on the issue of Ukraine. The way to persuade, according to the head of the Foreign Ministry, is even greater support for Kyiv, as well as the seizure of frozen Russian assets in the West.

On February 24, on his account on the social network X (formerly Twitter), Cameron published a short article jointly with his colleague from Poland Radoslaw Sikorski in the tabloid The Sun, accompanying it with harsh words that Putin needs to be shown his mistake regarding Ukraine.

Two years later, Putin believes he can still win. Our job is to prove him wrong. David Cameron British Foreign Secretary

Cameron also called for the confiscation of Russian assets

Cameron's article assertsthat Putin “miscalculated” because he did not expect Ukraine’s stubborn resistance and its support from the West. But at the same time, “Putin believes that he can still win,” the head of the British Foreign Office added.

Ukraine's supporters outweigh Russia economically by about 25 to 1, Cameron says. “We just need to appreciate this power,” he writes.

Photo: Inna Varenytsia / Reuters

He indicated five priorities for all “friends” of Ukraine: finance, ammunition, military training, and the fight against circumventing anti-Russian sanctions. Cameron named the fifth point the seizure of frozen Russian assets.

In another post in X Cameron clarifiedthat Great Britain spent almost 12 billion pounds sterling on Ukraine. “Our military, humanitarian and economic support is an investment in international rules that keep us all safe,” explains the Kingdom’s Foreign Ministry.

Cameron called the risk of escalation due to arms supplies illusory

Earlier, the minister called the Kremlin’s statements about the threat of escalation of the conflict due to support for Ukraine “saber rattling” and “empty rhetoric.” “We have proven that the dangers of escalation are illusory. “Britain was the first to provide everything from anti-tank weapons to artillery and tanks, and now long-range firepower such as Storm Shadow missiles,” said David Cameron.

Photo: Stanislav Krasilnikov / RIA Novosti

He also called on the US House of Representatives to approve a package of military aid to Ukraine. In his opinion, the adoption of the bill is also important for American security.

In addition, Cameron appealed to Western politicians and journalists to abandon pessimistic statements about the prospects for the conflict in Ukraine, believing that Russia had already suffered a “huge strategic defeat” when it entered into it.

The Federation Council believed that it would not be possible to convince Putin

The UK will not be able to force the Russian President to change plans for a special military operation, said Vladimir Dzhabarov, First Deputy Chairman of the Federation Council Committee on International Affairs, reacting to David Cameron’s statement.

In his opinion, there is no need to react to Cameron’s statement, because he is not worthy of it. “The man who himself did a lot of mischief in the modern world when he headed the British government is now beginning to lecture us,” the senator asserts.