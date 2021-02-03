The British Government on Wednesday demanded that the European Union act urgently to eliminate the bureaucratic obstacles that hinder trade between Northern Ireland and the rest of the United Kingdom since the ‘Brexit’ became a reality on January 1. The conservative Executive threatened to “use all available instruments” if its former community partners do not provide “political solutions” to the customs inspections introduced in the Irish Protocol. This document is a legal and essential complement to the EU Withdrawal Agreement, and the details of its implementation on the ground were negotiated in teams coordinated by Commission Vice-President Maros Sefcovic and Cabinet Minister Michael Gove.

“We believe that it is very important that the Protocol does not raise unnecessary barriers – or any kind of barriers – in the Irish Sea,” Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in the Westminster Parliament. The Conservative leader has always publicly denied that the special conditions he agreed to for Northern Ireland – the territory remains within the common market and the customs union – would effectively create an economic border within the United Kingdom. The protocol ensured the transfer of the EU’s external border to the “Irish Sea”, to the perimeter of the island.

In the ports and airports of Ulster food and livestock are inspected, among other products, that arrive from England, Wales and Scotland after the consummation of ‘Brexit’. The additional paperwork and other customs requirements have led to transport delays and cancellations of supplies that British companies regularly ship to the region. Phytosanitary and livestock controls, which are also supervised by EU officials, have been suspended since Tuesday due to aggressive threats and apparent monitoring of customs personnel.

THE KEY: Food and medicine. London wants to extend until ‘January 2023’ the grace period for customs controls

Johnson is now leaning on the recognized error of the European Commission during the dispute over the supply of vaccines to push for drastic reform and even the elimination of the Protocol, which is demanded by the unionist leader and Chief Minister Arlene Foster. Its formation, the DUP, declared the previous day a boycott of the implementation of the agreement and the suspension of relations with the Dublin Government. ‘We want permanent solutions and the removal of trade barriers between Great Britain and Northern Ireland. Band-Aids and periods of thanks will not solve the problems, “he said after speaking with the prime minister on Wednesday.

Six demands



London calls for a response “this week” to six priority demands, including “permission from the EU” to negotiate with Dublin a bilateral pact on the movement of pet animals between the two islands. But, mainly, it demands a moratorium until “January 2023” in the customs control of goods destined for supermarkets in the autonomous territory, a permanent solution to the trafficking of frozen meat products (which the EU prohibits) and to the shipment of medicines. This two-year interval would give merchants and consumers time to adapt to the new post-Brexit conditions.

Gove summarizes the British position in an email sent to Sefcovic and posted before a video conference, which they held last night. He also expounds in the letter the “shock and anger”, the “frustration” and the “strong reaction” that the unilateral action of the European Commission caused in Northern Ireland. The minister also warns that the rapid retraction of the EU legislature, the responsibility for the mess assumed by President Ursula von der Leyen, “does not alter reality”, which the conservative government interprets as the total collapse of “confidence” in the Irish Protocol and its implementation.

On the other hand, the Principal Deputy Minister and leader of Sinn Féin in Northern Ireland, Michelle O’Neill, recognized that this special section of the divorce pact “is imperfect”, but that, at least, it “protects” the Agreement (of peace ) on Good Friday and avoid a physical border on the island of Ireland. In turn, the Irish Foreign Minister, Simon Coveney, ruled out retracing the path and ditching the negotiated settlement over the northern counties. “Those who call for a complete end to the Protocol are not at all realistic. That is not going to happen, “he told the public entity RTE.