The summons of Chargé d’Affaires a.i. in the Russian Federation Tom Dodd at the Russian Foreign Ministry was a “scheduled meeting”, the UK Embassy reported on Thursday, July 20.

“It was a scheduled meeting, held at our request, as part of standard diplomatic practice,” they said.RIA News» at the diplomatic mission.

The embassy did not specify the subject of the meeting.

Earlier in the day, it became known about the summons of the charge d’affaires of Britain to the Russian Foreign Ministry. His car was spotted outside the department building in Moscow. When asked about the purpose of the visit, he replied: “We want peace in Ukraine.” However, after a visit to the Russian ministry, the diplomat refused to answer journalists’ questions.

Earlier, on July 3, the United Kingdom’s permanent representative to the UN, Barbara Woodward, said that the UK would prefer to maintain diplomatic relations with Russia, because when Russia withdraws forces from Ukraine, it will be very important to rebuild the situation using diplomatic relations.

On February 9, Russian Ambassador to London Andrey Kelin said that bilateral relations between the UK and Russia were close to zero, because with the start of a special operation in Ukraine, the fields of interaction in the economic and cultural spheres of the countries broke off.

The British authorities support Ukraine against the background of Russia’s special operation to protect the Donbass. In March, in an interview with Izvestia, Kelin said that by the end of 2022, bilateral economic ties between the Russian Federation and Great Britain had actually been nullified.