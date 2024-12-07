The British Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rachel Reeves, will advocate in Brussels for a “closer economic relationship” between the United Kingdom and the European Union (EU) in order to improve the growth prospects of both parties.

This is indicated by a statement released today by the British Treasurywhich anticipates part of the speech that this Labor leader will give at a meeting of finance ministers of the community bloc.

In it, among other things, Reeves will argue that ensuring that working people achieve a better economic position should be the objective of the economic reactivation between the United Kingdom and the European Union (EU).

The politician, the first Minister of Economy of this country to attend one of these meetings since the United Kingdom left the EU, will detail the mission of the London Executive to promote economic growth and ensure that workers enjoy a better situationa central part of the Keir Starmer Government’s so-called ‘Plan for Change’.

The minister will emphasize, as revealed in the aforementioned statement, that this will be achieved through a “closest relationship” with the EU.

The head of Economy will address three areas “key” to that relationship: “Eradicate common challenges, such as the war in Ukraine; advocate for free trade as a driver of economic competitiveness and strengthen bilateral economic alliances.”

Reeves will also speak about the “commitment of the British Government to restart the United Kingdom’s relationship with the EU” and the “importance of realizing the economic potential of the shared future“.

“I know the last few years have been divisive. Division and chaos defined the approach towards Europe of the last (British) Government. It won’t define ours,” he will say.

“We want a relationship built on trust, mutual respect and pragmatism. A mature, business relationship, where we can leave behind the low ambitions of the past and move forward, focused on everything we have in common,” he will add.

About strengthening economic ties that unite both parties, Reeves will emphasize that “a closer economic relationship between the United Kingdom and the EU is not a zero-sum game. “It’s about improving the growth prospects of both.”

“The reactivation of relations is about doing what is in the best interests of our shared economies and those that depend on it. This means breaking down barriers to trade, create investment opportunities and help our businesses sell in each other’s markets”he will point out.

The minister will also highlight the “importance of unwavering support for Ukraine of the United Kingdom and the EU throughout the more than 1,000 days of invasion of Russia. In this sense, he will insist that “the national security of Ukraine ensures the national security of the United Kingdom and Europe.”