Official data showed today, Friday, that the British economy recorded growth in the fourth quarter of last year, thanks to travel activities and state support for energy costs, which helped the country avoid slipping into recession.
Economic output increased by 0.1 percent from the previous quarter, after contracting by 0.1 percent in the third quarter, a smaller-than-expected contraction.
The National Bureau of Statistics has previously said that there are no signs of economic growth in the fourth quarter. Recording a contraction for two consecutive quarters would mean entering the country into a recession.
Despite the improvement shown by the data, British economic output remained at 0.6 percent below the levels of late 2019, making Britain the only country among the Group of Seven major industrialized countries whose economy has not yet recovered from the repercussions of the Covid-19 pandemic.
The data also showed that the services sector, which dominates the British economy, rose by 0.1 percent, supported by a jump of about 11 percent in the activities of travel agents.
Manufacturing activities grew by 0.5 percent and construction by 1.3 percent.
The International Monetary Fund said in January that Britain was on its way to being the only G7 country to record deflation in 2023, for several reasons, including the inflation rate remaining above 10 percent.
But since then, economic data has come out stronger than analysts expected.
The Bank of England raised interest rates last week for the 11th consecutive time.
Britain recorded a current account deficit in the last three months of last year of 2.5 billion pounds ($3.1 billion), or 0.4 percent of gross domestic product, the statistics office said.
