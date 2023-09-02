The bureau said in a report published on Friday that the gross domestic product growth was revised and “raised by 1.1 percentage points to reach an increase of 8.7 percent.”

And it had decreased less than expected in 2020, by 10.4 percent, compared to 11 percent as previously estimated, according to what the Statistics Office announced in a report published Friday.

The result is that the Statistics Office estimates that GDP was “0.6 percent higher than pre-COVID levels in the fourth quarter of 2021,” while the Statistics Institute had so far believed it was 1.2 percent lower in that period.

The National Statistics Office had previously estimated that the British economy would not return to its pre-Covid level until a few months ago in its monthly figures, and not yet in terms of gross domestic product, which seems to indicate that the country’s recovery was late compared to other G7 countries in particular.

And British Finance Minister Jeremy Hunt wrote on the X platform that the British economy “recorded, in fact, greater growth compared to pre-pandemic levels than Germany, France and Japan.”

“Regressive rhetoric about Britain and its long-term prospects is simply wrong,” he stressed.

“However, there are still many battles to be won, particularly against inflation, in order to ease the cost of living pressure on families,” Hunt said in a separate statement.

Statistics Office expert Craig McLaren said, as quoted in a blog on the bureau’s website, that Britain was among “the first countries” to “update its core estimates with more detailed data”.