Hardly an anecdote more than a consolation, by a single tenth of a percentage the United Kingdom did not close 2020 with a 10% drop in GDP. The final figure was 9.9%, according to data released by the National Statistical Office (ONS), in its acronym in English). This is the fastest decline in economic activity in 300 years of history and is practically twice what was the debacle of the financial crisis of 2008. The pandemic has hit the British particularly hard, with more than 110,000 accumulated deaths and a third wave of infections that keeps shops, offices and hotels closed since mid-December. “The figures show the serious shock our economy has suffered as a result of the pandemic, which has affected countries around the world,” said British Finance Minister Rishi Sunak. The blow, however, has been especially hard in the UK. The brief window of hope that the early Christmas campaign represented was immediately thwarted by the alarming numbers of the virus. In November, the Government tried a temporary confinement that barely contained the contagions, and it was in mid-December when Boris Johnson ordered the definitive closure of the country’s activity. The fourth quarter of the year, according to the ONS, was slightly better than expected. It registered a rise of 1% of GDP, but in comparative figures, it represented a decrease in activity of 7.8% compared to the same quarter of 2019. The comparative fall is three times that of Germany or twice that of the US . “Although we have seen some resistance figures during the winter, we know that the current lockdown is going to have a harsh impact on businesses and citizens,” Sunak warned.

The unemployment figure in the UK stands at 5%. Despite the fact that the Johnson Administration has extended the so-called Jobs Retention Scheme (Employment Retention Scheme), an ERTE similar to that applied in Spain, since last February 828,000 citizens have lost their jobs.

The Bank of England (BoE) foresees a continuation of negative figures during the first quarter of 2021, because Downing Street has already anticipated that it will not be at least until April when the harsh restrictive measures suffered by the country. However, the acceleration of the national vaccine campaign – Thirteen million people have already received the first dose, and the Government is convinced that on Monday it will have reached its first goal of fifteen million vaccinated – has led the monetary authority to express optimism for the second half of 2021. “It is foreseeable that the vaccination program will lead to a relaxation of restrictions and measures of social distancing, thereby reducing economic uncertainty and increasing activity, although it is difficult to predict when these effects will begin ”, said the BoE on February 4 in its usual report on monetary policy.

