News from Old Blighty: it is suspected that there is no restoration of trust between Verstappen and Perez and that this will take its revenge.

It’s still waiting for the new F1 season, so it’s the time of gingerbread. We have had a year in which Ferrari seemed to have it together for a while, but Max Verstappen and Red Bull were ultimately very dominant. That is of course fine from a ‘hup, holland hup’ perspective. But at the editors we prefer to see Verstappen become champion after an epic fight, like in 2021.

Fortunately, everything is always possible in winter. In theory, any team can suddenly find the precious half beat that turns the entire ranking upside down. Next year we will see for the first time (a little) whether the new rules of Formula 1 have an influence on this. After all, champion Red Bull will get less development time than the rest. Can a team like Aston Martin, who finished seventh, really benefit from the additional opportunities they have over the six that finished before?

Time will tell, but there is a certain line in the gingerbread. Everywhere you read that Mercedes will ‘just’ compete for the title next year. One seems to expect less from Ferrari. So it would be another battle between Red Bull and Mercedes. Whether Verstappen can expect the full support of teammate Perez in that case after what happened in Brazil is, according to Sky Sport men David Croft and Karun Chandhok, the question. In fact, they expect not. Croft says about the issue:

There has to be trust issues there. You need to be able to trust your team and as a driver, trust your team mate. Whatever went on in Monaco, and the assumption is that there was something about Checo’s crash that wasn’t misfortune, shall we say…If it wasn’t an act of misfortune, there is a trust issue there. And in the back of your mind, I don’t care who you are, you’re thinking ‘will they do that again? I don’t see how it gets repaired. David Croft, not related to Lara Croft

Karun Chandhok also thinks that something like that is never completely out of a driver’s mind:

I, putting my driver hat on can tell you, I still remember drivers who have blocked me on a qualifying lap in 2007. I think we’ll only find out the true damage done by Brazil next year at a moment where Checo is asked to help Max and I think that is going to be interesting. Karun Chandhok, also raced a few GP’s once

Whose deed. Do you still feel resentment for something someone has done to you?

