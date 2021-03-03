The Italian government has expanded the scope of restrictions aimed at curbing the spread of the Coronavirus as the country faces an increase in cases.

These are the first measures approved by Prime Minister Mario Draghi’s new government, Bloomberg News reported.

Italian Health Minister Roberto Speranza said during a press conference in Rome that the new measures will take effect from the sixth of March and continue until the sixth of April, and include an extension of travel restrictions between regions and regions, as well as the night curfew.

The Italian Minister of Health added that “the English strain of the virus is now prevalent in Italy.”

The strains discovered in Brazil and South Africa also began to spread in Italy.