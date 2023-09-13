Times: the British want to close the Lydd Ranges training ground, where the Armed Forces of Ukraine train

The British complained about noise from the Lydd Ranges training ground, where military personnel of the Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU) train. About it reported Times columnist George Grylls.

He said residents of Lydd had asked the city council to take action on the military base because explosions and smoke from the site were disturbing them.

“I suggest closing it. The explosions are really noisy… I hate living here,” said local resident Alan Smart. He added that his whole house was vibrating and the windows were rattling.

Lydd Ranges range commander Lt Col Mark Powell said he wanted to maintain good relations with the townspeople. The UK Ministry of Defense has agreed to reduce the number of military exercises by a third.

In August it was reported that Britain had trained a thousand Ukrainian troops for an amphibious landing. The training took six months and included elements of close combat tactics.