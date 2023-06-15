The British Parliament’s Privileges Committee, made up of seven deputies – four Conservatives, two Labor and one Scottish nationalist – has reached the definitive conclusion, which it had provisionally advanced in March, that former Prime Minister Boris Johnson was not telling the truth. in the House of Commons when he repeatedly assured that parties held in Downing Street during the covid-19 lockdown complied with the social distancing rules in force at the time. The committee accuses Johnson not only of having misled, but also of “having been complicit in a campaign of abuse and attempted intimidation against the commission itself and its work.”

The devastating 100-page report, which the former prime minister was given access to on Friday so he could deliver his closing argument, led Johnson to resign the MP seat that same day and launch an aggressive attack on the commission – “a farce of court”―; against the current prime minister, Rishi Sunak, and against all those who once fought Brexit and who, in Johnson’s delirium, now sought revenge on him.

The committee states in its conclusions that if the former leader tory had he still been a deputy, he would have recommended his suspension from the Chamber for a period of 90 days. The seven parliamentarians assure that the prime minister “has attacked in a very harsh way and with vitriolic terms the integrity, honesty and honor of the members of the commission,” says the text. Two of them, the Scottish nationalist and the Labor representative, have come to request that the expulsion of the former prime minister be final. The commission’s recommendations go so far as to indicate that the House of Commons should withdraw the permanent pass enjoyed by the former prime minister, and that he no longer have free access to Parliament premises.

Johnson’s response, through a statement, has not been long in coming: “The commission assures that I deliberately misrepresented the truth before the Chamber, and that at the time I intervened I was already consciously hiding my knowledge of illegal acts “, He has written. “That is rubbish. It’s a lie. In order to reach these wild conclusions, the commission has had to state a number of things that are patently absurd and contradict the facts.”

Johnson has decided to die killing. He defines the report as a “farce” that “has twisted the truth”, accuses the commission of acting in “an undemocratic way” and uses his usual epic-tragic tone to practically present himself as Julius Caesar: “This is the last stab of a despicable political assassination”.

The British Government has indicated next Monday as the date to debate and vote on the report. A majority of MPs are likely to back him, but the key is whether Johnson’s allies decide to stand up and revolt, or whether it is once again shown that the former prime minister’s force has been reduced to rubble. Downing Street has given freedom of vote to the Conservative parliamentary group. “We are talking about a friend and colleague, and it will be a painful and sad process for all of us,” said Penny Mordaunt, the leader of the House of Commons (with ministerial rank, and functions similar to those of Secretary for Relations with the Courts of Spain). “We must all do what we believe is fair, and the rest must leave us alone,” said Johnson’s former government partner.

One of the main arguments with which the politician tried to defend himself against the accusation of perjury to Parliament (lying or deliberately hiding the truth) was pointing to his advisers and assistants in the Government. It was they, Johnson said, who had assured him that the rules were being followed at each of the end-of-the-day or farewell parties that he attended those days, and in which alcohol flowed happily.

The commission, however, points out in its text that there is no evidence that any senior official reassured the then prime minister in this way. On the contrary, says the report. Martin Reynolds, who was Johnson’s private secretary, suggested that he not include that argument in the statement he was preparing to present to the seven deputies because “it was not realistic.” True to his traditional impetus, when he had to speak before the commission, he again assured that his team had assured him at all times that the rules were being followed.

In a desperate attempt to continue to muddy the situation and divert attention from the very serious sentence issued by Parliament, Johnson lashed out at the last minute against Bernard Jenkin, the most senior Conservative deputy of those who make up the Privileges commission. The website guido fawkes, A far-right publication controlled by blogger Paul Staines had claimed shortly before that Jenkin had also participated in a gathering with alcohol during lockdown. The deputy, according to his own version explained to the media, denied his participation in any party during those weeks. He limited himself, he said, to going to pick up his wife, who was participating in a working session with other women in the office of the vice-president of the House of Commons, Eleanor Laing. The rumor was enough for Johnson and his allies to lash out at Jenkin – for “his utter contempt for Parliament” – and demand that the deputy recuse himself. The accusation had little flight.

In the hours after the former prime minister resigned from the seat, only two of his most staunch supporters, former Culture Minister Nadine Dorris and MP Nigel Adams, followed in his footsteps. The rest of the conservatives who once supported Johnson remained silent, and even suggested from anonymity that it was time to put an end to the matter. Prime Minister Sunak, who Johnson blames for contributing significantly to his downfall, even felt strong enough to say in public this week that his predecessor had asked him for something “that he was not willing to do because he didn’t.” considered correct.” And that, if he did not like it, “worse for him (toughin the English expression).

Sunak was referring to the “list of honours”, the people that Johnson, in his capacity as former prime minister, had proposed to enter the House of Lords, and thus acquire the title of sir either give to me. The House Nominating Committee ruled out as inappropriate both Dorris and Adams, the two faithful who had followed Johnson with his resignations. The former head of government got involved in a public scuffle with Sunak, and described his explanations as “garbage”.

End of political career?

The real reason Johnson hastened his resignation from the seat, representing the Uxbridge constituency, has to do with something much more mundane than his honor or dignity. With his defensive maneuver of relinquishing his seat, all Johnson has done is spare himself some extra humiliation. It remains to be seen if the politician who achieved the greatest popularity in recent decades on the back of Brexit tries to return to the front line and win a seat in the next general election, scheduled for the end of 2024, if he is reserved for a later moment or if, As his main critics celebrate, he has reached the end of his brilliant political career.

