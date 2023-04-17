Residents of the UK urged to carefully check the biographies of Ukrainian refugees after they became victims of deceit and theft by the “guests”. On Sunday, April 16, the publication reported Daily Mail.

“Some Britons fear that some refugees are abusing the social security system by demanding benefits, even if they are not actually financially constrained,” the publication says.

According to the newspaper, people who have faced negative experiences in helping refugees create online communities in which they share their stories. So, it is reported about thefts, attempts to sell illegal goods or buy fake documents, including visas and driver’s licenses. In addition, some refugees hide the real information about their income in order to receive benefits and payments.

Members of such groups do not deny that many Ukrainians need support, and they are ready to help those who really need it. They consider it important to separate conscientious people who find themselves in a difficult situation from those who are trying to cash in on the backdrop of a crisis.

“There is no evidence that a significant number of Ukrainian refugees are cheating the social security system, but if cases of misappropriation of funds do occur, we are focused on identifying such incidents,” the UK government said.

On March 29, experts from the Global Initiative to Combat Transnational Organized Crime concluded that it would be difficult for many Ukrainians in Europe to find work and provide themselves with housing. In addition, the trauma of conflict, language barriers, and financial hardship can be major barriers to integration, both economic and social.

On March 7, British Home Secretary Swella Braverman announced her intention to impose a limit on the number of refugees who can enter the country during the year. According to her, the adoption of such a bill will create an orderly system in which a strictly regulated number of refugees will enter the country annually and only through safe and legal routes.

Earlier, on February 25, it was reported that some Ukrainian refugees were being exploited in the UK, forcing them to work for free in exchange for housing. The British landlords, having offered Ukrainians housing under the “Houses for Ukraine” program, are driving them into credit bondage.

European countries began to accommodate Ukrainian refugees on their territories from the start of a special operation by Russia to protect Donbass, which it announced on February 24, 2022. The decision was made against the backdrop of increased shelling of the LDNR by Ukraine.