57% of Brits believe that the monarchy is damaged by the impact of the interview of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and 49%, who was more affected than the Dukes of Sussex. Other responses in the poll published by the ‘Daily Mail’ show anger at the couple. 51% believe that their titles should be withdrawn and a large majority do not want them to receive public funds to finance their lives.

In ‘The Sun’, Jane Moor wonders what Enrique was doing while his wife felt isolated and suffered with acute mental health problems, or why he didn’t train her in protocols before her marriage. In the ‘Mail’ they remind him that he caused consternation a few years ago by calling one of his comrades in arms ‘paki’, a disparaging Pakistani. The Royal House then pointed out that it did so “without malice.”

In ‘The Times’ it is noted that this episode damages the ambition of the Boris Johnson government to recreate a “global Britain”, especially because of the repercussion that the interview has had in the United States. It would also reinforce those in favor of removing the monarchy from the head of state in Commonwealth countries, which mainly groups former colonies.

Things would look so bad for the monarchy that an Australian television journalist described the circumstances of Elizabeth II in tragic terms: ‘He’s got a lot of burdens lately: Prince Andrew, this, and, of course, her husband is in jail, … in prison». Between his laughs and those of his colleagues in the study, he was finally able to rectify. Felipe of Edinburgh is hospitalized.

Complaints from journalists



A statement from the Association of Newspaper Directors that categorically denied the accusations of racism made by Enrique It has caused a schism in the organization. A letter signed by 167 non-white journalists denounced him, as well as the directors of the ‘Financial Times’ and ‘The Guardian’. They forced a new declaration, which indicates that there is no sector with a clean track record of racism.

A celebrated journalist, Piers Morgan, has resigned after refusing to rectify his claim, on his ITV television show, that don’t believe what the Duchess of Sussex says; who sent a complaint to the chain, for the effect that rejection can have on people with suicidal tendencies.