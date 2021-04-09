The British army was put on high alert due to the movement of Russia. Sources in the British government told The Daily Mirror.

“Aggressive movements of Russian troops near Ukraine’s borders have raised concerns in the Ministry of Defense. The situation is constantly being monitored. I would characterize it as a growing crisis, ”the source said.

The British government and military commanders also said they are watching developments in the region with “growing concern.”

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin, during a conversation with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, discussed the movement of Russian troops and stressed that the country has the right to deploy troops on its territory at its discretion.

On April 8, five Western countries – the United States, Britain, Canada, Lithuania and Poland – discussed the “growth of Russian military activity” near the borders of Ukraine. On April 2, Kiev accused Moscow of building up its military presence in Donbass, and the foreign ministers of the EU countries decided to discuss “Russia’s military activity around Ukraine.”

Relations between Kiev and Moscow deteriorated sharply after the reunification of Crimea with Russia in March 2014 and the outbreak of conflict in Donbass in April of the same year. Part of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions declared independence. Kiev tried to return them by force, but to no avail. Ukraine accuses Russia of armed aggression and occupation of Crimea and Donbass regions. The Kremlin rejects the claim.