02/21/2025



Updated at 11: 02h.





On December 15, 2021, the Royal Artillery Jaysley Beck19, she was found hanged in her accommodation at the Larkhill camp, Wiltshire. Recent investigation has concluded that his death for suicide was influenced by the poor management of his complaints of sexual aggression and harassment by the British army.

Beck had reported that the Sergeant Mayor of drummer Michael Webber He tried to kiss her by force During a social work meeting in July 2021. In addition, he suffered a constant harassment by his superior, the bomber Ryan Mason, who sent more than 4,600 messagesincluding a 15 -page “love story” detailing her fantasies with her.

Forensic Nicholas Rheinberg determined that The inadequate response of the army To these complaints it contributed significantly to Beck’s death. Despite the complaints presented, the disciplinary actions were minimaland a formal investigation was not carried out or the police were informed, which violated the established policies.

Beck’s mother, Leighann McCready, has urged the government to prevent the army from investigating their own cases of misconductclaiming the creation of an independent agency that manages serious complaints and guarantees accountability. “No apology will bring our daughter back”he said after the investigation, remembering Beck as “friendly, affectionate and truly loved by all who knew her.” For its part, the Ministry of Defense has recognized the failures in this case and has expressed its commitment to Implement changes to address harassment and mental health problems within the Armed Forces.









This tragic incident shows the urgent need to improve the support and response mechanisms to complaints of sexual harassment and aggression in the military field, ensuring that appropriate measures are taken for protect victims and prevent future similar cases.