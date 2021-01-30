The times are not stingy with strong and striking young voices. The last one in England was called Jorja Smith, today here is Arlo Parks.

At 20, the young Londoner is already racking up awards, rave reviews and millions of listenings around the world. In short, for a year we have been talking a lot about her. Funny paradox with her current situation, confined, in her teenage room when she answers us. About her talent she says: “For me, it’s just a question of expression, of sorting through my emotions, of telling what I observe in my life “.

Writing music helps me understand myself, and I hope when I share it it can help other people feel the same.

His first album, Collapsed In Sunbeams, is both chronic adolescence and loose observations. Characteristics: his careful texts, legacy of his deep passion, poetry. “When I was 14, I discovered albums that prove that poetry and music go well together, like ‘Doris’ Earl Sweatshirt or ‘Horses’ by Patti Smith, she explains. I immersed myself in creation, experimenting, trying out several styles, first spoken word and finally singing. Honestly it’s very instinctive, I write something and I feel when it will become a song, or if it will remain a poem“.

Among the strong themes that she tackles with frankness and delicacy, depression – with the beautiful title Black dog -, loneliness, trauma … Arlo Parks, a French mother, also draws her inspiration from her multicultural heritage, she says she listened to a lot of French music in particular. It’s now her turn, Arlo Parks invites her home while waiting to go on tour. Like a feeling at the start of the year, with a first album that already sounds like a confirmation.

Arlo Parks, the confirmation of an announced talent



Arlo Parks, Collapsed In Sunbeams (Transgressive / Pias). Album available.