The UK faces a complex crossroads: accept being governed by a former prime minister investigated for lying to Parliament, a billionaire whose wife evades taxes, or a little-known MP.

The stir in the British political scene was unleashed last Thursday when the Prime Minister, Conservative Liz Truss, announced her resignation, just six weeks after coming to power, cornered by the ranks of her party for the poor fiscal decisions she made, which opened the pandora’s box of choosing a new leader next week.

“Given the situation, I cannot fulfill the mandate for which I was elected by the Conservative Party,” said Truss, 47, who became the head of the British government who has spent the least time at the helm of the Executive.

In a matter of hours, the new internal voting process for the Conservatives was put together, which must be completed next October 28, in a context of serious economic crisis and with inflation of 10.1 percent in September, the highest in 40 years.

In a twist of fortune or British politics, the three characters who could make it to the leadership of the Tory party in government and the role of Prime Minister are: Boris Johnson, who resigned last July, cornered by accusations of violating his own confinement rules during the covid-19 pandemic, with parties at the seat of government and lying to parliament.

The second is Rishi Sunak, Johnson’s 42-year-old former finance chief, who orchestrated his downfall but who is viewed with suspicion over a scandal involving his wife, Akshata Narayan Murty, who is accused of evading millions of pounds from taxes.

In the contest is also the only woman, Penny Mordaunt, 49, former Minister of Defense and head of the House of Commons in Parliament, who had had a gray political role until last July.

With Truss, they have already passed through the office of 10 Downing Street, four prime ministers in the last twelve years, since the Conservative party seized power from Labor. The successor would be the fifth.

Once again, the British will see the appointment of a new ruler who will be chosen by just 180,000 members of the Conservative party, who represent 0.2 percent of the population of about 69 million inhabitants. “This is something that, from the outside, looks undemocratic, but in the UK parliamentary system it is completely correct,” said Chris Mason, the BBC’s political editor.

According to the rule set in the heat of the political crisis last Thursday, candidates who have more than 100 endorsements from the 357 deputies will register Conservatives in the House of Commons of Parliament, to then go to a lightning election among the Tories at the national level before next October 31.

However, from the opposition, the Labor party asks that the general elections be brought forward, which should be held in 2024. In addition, almost a million signatures have already been collected requesting the electoral advance in petition to Parliament.

“That’s worthless, because the Conservatives will not go into an election they know they will lose,” Mason added.

Polls indicate that if there were elections the Labor opposition would win

Rishi Sunak, former Minister of Finance.

The bid for the advancement of the elections is based on the YouGov pollster, which indicates that Labor leads the Conservatives by 28 points. If the elections were today, the new prime minister would be the charismatic opponent Keir Starmer.

In the betting, the possibility of the controversial and discredited Boris Johnson returning to Downing Street does not seem so far-fetched.

“Hasta la vista, baby”, was the phrase with which he said goodbye to the position, guessing that he would try to be premier again, but few believed that it would be so fast. According to Mason, the big question is: “Could a man ousted from office by his party a few weeks ago make the most amazing comeback?

The lesson of the last few weeks is that it should not be ruled out. Would Conservative MPs, party members and the country in general forgive him so soon?

Johnson could claim he can rescue Tories from their calamitous unpopularityd under Truss and who has a mandate from the electorate, having led his party to victory in the last election.

“I prefer Boris Johnson. He is better old acquaintance than new to know, ”said Consuelo Gutiérrez Gómez, a Colombian-British, who lives in London.

What if Boris comes back?

Penny Mordaunt, another of the candidates for the position.

Like Consuelo, many Britons believe that the former prime minister can lead the country out of the crisis, which it faces growth of 0.3 percent – the lowest in its recent history – with inflation of 10.1 percent in September and a drop in the pound of 5 percent in the last month.

In the political rearrangements, it is already assured that Johnson, who cut his vacations in the Caribbean, already has the minimum for his nomination.

“We are returning to the point of no return, in the midst of chaos and confrontation,” Fraser Nelson, a political commentator who writes for the right-wing magazine The Spectator, told EL TIEMPO, explaining that not only the future of the reunification of his broken party, but of the country.

The same leadership of the Conservative party that gave Truss the victory on September 6 and who was expected to be an emulator of the ‘Iron Lady’, Margaret Thatcher, It took its toll on the prime minister, plunged into a political and economic turmoil for trying to impose an extremely neo-liberal program of tax reduction -without financing-, which put her country on the brink of collapse, with a devaluation of the pound sterling without precedent against the dollar, the plummeting pension bonds of millions of Britons and the consequent rescue of the Bank of England to avoid disaster.

It is what in the political circles they called a ‘coup d’état’ in the English style.

This week it will be known who will win the race for 10 Downing Street.

Maria Victoria Cristancho

For the time

London