Just like his stunt show, Vladimir Georgievsky’s life has been full of jumps, jumps, ups and downs. Even so, the one also known as “Professor Wako” never lost his love for his art and today he performs in our country as part of a famous show of the Great Circus of the World.

One of the highlights, without a doubt, was his time on the world-renowned reality show Britain’s Got Talent, in 2015, where he had an outstanding performance widely applauded by the public and the jury, then made up of Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and Daivid Williams.

This performance is remembered by the followers of the reality show as one of the most outstanding auditions of the program.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3PU2BEUOh3M

But “Professor Wako” has not only performed his act on international television, but also in large-scale circuses such as the Great Moscow State Circus, of which he was a part a few years ago after taking a break in his career for personal reasons. Today, we have it in Peru.

Georgievsky arrives as one of the stars of a show in which he shares the stage with artists such as Konstantin Ustyantsev, winner of the gold medal at the Circus of Tomorrow Festival in Paris; Tulga, the strongest man in the world; Alexander and Ekaterina Abramov, a couple of Russian acrobats who have been the main act in the show “La Nouba” by Cirque du Soleil.

All of them will be present in the show “Fantastic”, presented by the Great Circus of the World, which runs from July 15 to August 27 at the Jockey Plaza.

#Britains #Talent #acrobat #circus #star #Peru