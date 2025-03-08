03/08/2025



Updated at 2:20 p.m.





Pilar Baldominos, a doctor from the Politècnica University of Valencia (UPV), decided to inspire himself in Star Wars for fight against cancer. An ambitious project for which it has received one of the most prestigious awards that are granted in the United States to the best doctoral theses in the field of biological sciences. This is Harold M. Weintraub Graduate Student Award, which annually grants the Fred Hutch Cancer Center, world leader in cancer investigation.

The scientist has received this award for the work done in her doctoral studies by the UPV and who has developed the last six years in the Dana Farber Cancer Institute. There, Baldomines designed a pioneer technology he called Padmeseq and that, combined with the use of Jedi mice (Just EGFP Death Inducer) -developed by her thesis director, Dr. Judith Agudo- opens a new door to cancer treatment.

«In our laboratory, cancer was the dark side and science, strength», Recalls the doctor referring to the popular saga conceived by the filmmaker George Lucas. Combining Padme and Jedi, they managed to mark under the microscope the regions where the cells that the immune system are not able to kill to compare them with other tumor regions are found.

His work could help select better which patients respond better to immunotherapy and also contribute to continuing to improve current therapies. “Understand who are the neighbors of these cells helps us to know why therapy fails and opens new ways to study how to be able to reverse it,” he adds.









As Baldomines explains, cancer is one of the main causes of death worldwide. Despite the enormous efforts to understand, prevent and cure this conglomerate of diseases, there is still a high percentage of mortality. Immunotherapy, the reinforcement of the immune system to eliminate tumor cells, meant a revolutionary discovery and enabled the treatment of many types of tumors that did not respond to conventional therapies.

«Our immune system is a«living drug»With an exquisite specificity and the invaluable memory capacity. This means that he will remember the enemy and attack him as soon as he returns. In this way, anticáncencer immune cells will persist and patrol the body protecting it against future tumor aggressions. During my doctoral studies, I discovered a population of quiescent cancer cells (QCC) in triple negative breast cancer (TNBC) that restricts immune infiltration inside the tumor both in mice and patients. QCC generates an immunosuppressive environment, with a surprising reduction of T cells, which constitutes a resistance reservoir during immunotherapy, ”he explains.

In his work, combining Padmeseq and the Jedi mice, he discovered a phenotypically different population of cancer cells that dictates the distribution of immune cells within a tumor mass. “Understanding this process is essential to identify new strategies to increase immune infiltration in solid tumors and contribute to improving therapy,” he concludes.

Together with Baldominos, they have received this award young researchers from institutions such as the Technological Institute of Massachussets (MIT), Harvard University or the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine.

A life dedicated to fighting cancer

The award -winning scientist was born in Alcalá de Henares in 1993 and has resided most of her life in Valencia. Graduated at the Polytechnic University of Valencia (UPV) in 2015, he carried out his final degree work in the Hematology Service of the University and Polytechnic Hospital La Fe. During this period he participated in different projects, he carried out an Erasmus + stay in the Cambridge University (UK) and was a member of the 2015 UPV team, awarded with gold medal in that competition.

Subsequently, he attended the Master in Advanced Immunology of the University of Barcelona (UB). Once finished, he joined the Fyodor Kondrashov laboratory, first at the Genomic Regulation Center (CRG) in Barcelona and later in the Institute of Science and Technology (IST) in Austria.

He has conducted his doctoral studies by the Politècnica University of Valencia in the Laboratory of Judith Agudo, in the Dana Farber Cancer Institute, in Boston, investigating the escape mechanisms that the tumor uses to survive the immune system and that can lead to new therapeutic targets. Currently, he continues his postdoctoral studies in Joan Brugge’s laboratory in the Harvard Medical Schoolinvestigating relationships between the immune system and cancer during tumor development.